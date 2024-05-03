55 historical pictures of Blackpool spanning the decades of the 20th Century

These amazing pictures reflect life in Blackpool through a Century.

Published 3rd May 2024, 14:27 BST

From the construction of the seafront to town centre scenes and long lost buildings, they are a journey through time.

Central Beach as work neared completion on the widening of Blackpool Promenade which began in 1902 and took until 1905. On the right are the houses which became the Golden Mile

Winifred Street car park, Blackpool seen from Albert Road in 1964

No sign of a multi screen cinema or any of the other modern buildings that you'll find on and around Cleveleys Promenade today. Children making the most of the traditional playground rides of the early 1950s at Jubilee Gardens. A see-saw, slide, roundabout and rocking horse are among the simple trappings to be found alongside the paddling pool. In the distance, closer to the town centre, is a fairground Helter Skelter

Bank Hey Street, 1972

Queens Square, 1954

Abingdon Street Market, December 1956

