39 brilliant nightlife photos of pubs and restaurants in Poulton in its small town charm days

Poulton in the 1990s and 2000s was THE place to be for a night out.

With it’s charming restaurants, idyllic small town pubs and a nightlife which actually rivalled other towns, it was the choice for many.

All centred round the town square, the next pub was just a short stagger away and the restaurants were bunched together.

I, for one, would love to go back to those times, have one more night out!

These pictures rewind to Poulton’s nightlife back in the day, focusing on pubs, bars and restaurants.

Summer nights outside The Thatched in the 90s

Summer nights outside The Thatched in the 90s

Monsieurs restaurant Blackpool Old Road, Poulton

Monsieurs restaurant Blackpool Old Road, Poulton

Poulton Brass Band were chosen by the Falcon Hotel in Poulton for the Gazette's Token Challenge. Pic shows some of the band warming up in the pub.

Poulton Brass Band were chosen by the Falcon Hotel in Poulton for the Gazette's Token Challenge. Pic shows some of the band warming up in the pub.

The Golden Ball before it had a £150k facelift

The Golden Ball before it had a £150k facelift

Another of the Golden Ball, late 90s

Another of the Golden Ball, late 90s

Angry farmers gathered outside the River Wyre pub in Poulton when they heard of a lunch to sample South African beef. Pic shows the demonstration.

Angry farmers gathered outside the River Wyre pub in Poulton when they heard of a lunch to sample South African beef. Pic shows the demonstration.

