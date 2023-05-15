This collection of photos bring together some of Blackpool's largest estates, as well as streets where many of our town’s people grew up.

They are the places which hold the memories, where people went to school, hung out with their friends and where lifelong friendships were made. Some of these place don’t even exist anymore – they’ve been demolished and redeveloped. Do you have memories of these communites?

1 . Blackpool estates and streets in old times Streets, estates and playgrounds hold the most memories growing up in Blackpool. These pictures, featured in the gallery show some of the flats at Grange Park, the estate's playground and Mereside Estate in the 1950s Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool estates and streets in old times Beresford Street at Queens Park Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool estates and streets in old times The entrance to Queens Park off Wildman Street 20 years ago Photo: Mike Foster Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool's estates and streets in bygone days This was Grange Park 20 years ago and shows Easington Crecent Post Office - do you remember where this was? Photo: Toby Williams Photo Sales

