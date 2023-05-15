News you can trust since 1873
24 memories of Blackpool housing estates and streets where you might have grown up - including Grange Park, Mereside and Queens Park

This collection of photos bring together some of Blackpool's largest estates, as well as streets where many of our town’s people grew up.

By Claire Lark
Published 15th May 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:52 BST

They are the places which hold the memories, where people went to school, hung out with their friends and where lifelong friendships were made. Some of these place don’t even exist anymore – they’ve been demolished and redeveloped. Do you have memories of these communites?

Streets, estates and playgrounds hold the most memories growing up in Blackpool. These pictures, featured in the gallery show some of the flats at Grange Park, the estate's playground and Mereside Estate in the 1950s

1. Blackpool estates and streets in old times

Streets, estates and playgrounds hold the most memories growing up in Blackpool. These pictures, featured in the gallery show some of the flats at Grange Park, the estate's playground and Mereside Estate in the 1950s Photo: National World

Beresford Street at Queens Park

2. Blackpool estates and streets in old times

Beresford Street at Queens Park Photo: Martin Bostock

The entrance to Queens Park off Wildman Street 20 years ago

3. Blackpool estates and streets in old times

The entrance to Queens Park off Wildman Street 20 years ago Photo: Mike Foster

This was Grange Park 20 years ago and shows Easington Crecent Post Office - do you remember where this was?

4. Blackpool's estates and streets in bygone days

This was Grange Park 20 years ago and shows Easington Crecent Post Office - do you remember where this was? Photo: Toby Williams

