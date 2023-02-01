News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

You're not really from Blackpool if you haven't done most of these 19 things...

If you grew up in Blackpool or across the Fylde coast you will share a lot of these memories of our famous town.

By Claire Lark
22 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 4:03pm

From hearing the shout of ‘Mr Wrigglies ten gas lighters for a pound’ to being attacked by hungry seagulls, Blackpool really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below…

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

In case you missed them: You're not really from Fleetwood if you haven't done most of these 16 things…

14 scenes of Blackpool promenade at its busiest when traffic caused gridlock in decades gone by

31 evocative images of Blackpool streets, landmarks, shops and nightclubs which set the scene in the 1990s

1. Are you actually from Blackpool, if you haven't done most of these things?

Been attacked by seagulls or seen someone who has, danced in the Palace Nightclub or clung on for dear life in gale force winds. Read on...

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Got your shoe caught in the revolving dance floor at the Syndicate

The superclub was finally demolished in 2016

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Had a burger from Greasy Joe's

This was one of the most popular mentions

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Had fish and chips at The Cottage

The Cottage Fish and Chip Shop has always been a popular chippy

Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BlackpoolFyldeFleetwood