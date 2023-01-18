News you can trust since 1873
You're not really from Fleetwood if you haven't done most of these 16 things...

If you grew up in Fleetwood you will share a lot of these memories of our town.

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago

From rolling down The Mount to knowing all the dance moves to Together In Electric Dreams, Fleetwood really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses. You're not really from Fleetwood if you haven't…

1. It's a Fleetwood thing...

Sledging on the Mount, a night in Planters and Fleetwood's famous Rimmer's lollies... read on for more

Photo: National World

2. Walked along Fleetwood Pier, and fished off the end

The pier was destroyed by fire in 2008

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. Had a family party at Fleetwood Conservative Club

Eighteenths, twenty-firsts, silver weddings... we've been to them all

Photo: submit

4. Been to Silcock's Fun Fairs

Fleetwood Memorial Park was home to the fair for many years. Arthur Silcock (right) back with his fair at Fleetwood Memorial Park in more recent times

Photo: Bill Johnson

