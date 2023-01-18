News you can trust since 1873
43 pictures which salute the incredible work of Blackpool nurses right back to the 1990s - as nurses strike nationally for a better deal

As nurses across the country take to the picket lines, we look back at Blackpool’s own – the ones who have looked after the town’s people through the years.

By Claire Lark
16 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 12:08pm

Whether it be as a midwife, in management as a clinical lead, working in specialist units or on the wards, our nurses have worked tirelessly to deliver the best care possible. Gazette photographers were on hand in the 1990s and 2000s to capture on film their dedicated work. So many recognisable faces…

1. Blackpool's brilliant nurses

Some of Blackpool's fabulous nurses - they have delivered tiny babies into the world, have nursed patients back to health and have been on hand with their expertise throughout the years

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool's brilliant nurses

Kate Richardson (staff nurse), Eric Norbury (staff nurse) and Aila Wilson (sister) from Blackpool VIctoria Hospital cardiac unit set up a bereavment support service for families of patients who died on the coronary care unit, 2001

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool's brilliant nurses

Staff Nurse Barbara Bradley setting up the Automatic Cell Separator in the haematology unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 1996

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool's brilliant nurses

Blackpool Victoria Hospital Resource manager Marie Bowler (right) with Clinical Nurse leader Genette Gradwell, 1997

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
