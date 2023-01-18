43 pictures which salute the incredible work of Blackpool nurses right back to the 1990s - as nurses strike nationally for a better deal
As nurses across the country take to the picket lines, we look back at Blackpool’s own – the ones who have looked after the town’s people through the years.
Whether it be as a midwife, in management as a clinical lead, working in specialist units or on the wards, our nurses have worked tirelessly to deliver the best care possible. Gazette photographers were on hand in the 1990s and 2000s to capture on film their dedicated work. So many recognisable faces…
