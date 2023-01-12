Nominate a brilliant NHS staff member in the Blackpool hospitals’ People’s Health Hero Award
Now’s your chance to say thankyou to an NHS worker who has gone the extra mile for you or your family by nominating them for the Blackpool hospitals’ People’s Health Hero Award.
If you’ve had brilliant care from a particular member of staff or team then you are invited to put them forward for a special ‘people’s hero’ award, which will be presented at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust annual Celebrating Success staff awards on 16 March.
At last year’s awards, advanced nurse practitioner Katie Lander was honoured for the support she gave to a new mum whose child was suffering from severe heart failure.
Afterwards, she said: “I always try to do my best in my job and so to be highlighted for this was very unexpected but very lovely.”
You can make your nomination online or in writing, before Feb 10, 2023 to: Trish Armstrong-Child, Chief Executive, BTH NHS Foundation Trust, Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool, FY3 8NR.