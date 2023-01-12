If you’ve had brilliant care from a particular member of staff or team then you are invited to put them forward for a special ‘people’s hero’ award, which will be presented at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust annual Celebrating Success staff awards on 16 March.

At last year’s awards, advanced nurse practitioner Katie Lander was honoured for the support she gave to a new mum whose child was suffering from severe heart failure.

Trish Armstrong, Chief Executive, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. credit: BEN HEWES

Afterwards, she said: “I always try to do my best in my job and so to be highlighted for this was very unexpected but very lovely.”