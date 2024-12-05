I went to meet Tik-Tok sensation Ben Newman, aka Spudman and chat with some of his customers in the queue to try his famous jacket potatoes when he came to Mecca Blackpool.

Arriving an hour early, I was shocked to find there was already a huge queue outside Mecca Bingo, of people hoping to meet social media star Spudman and try his famous jacket potatoes. But as I stroll past the open window of his street food van, I’m greeted by the very cheery familiar face of Ben Newman, who waves hello and spins his camera phone around so I can greet his social media followers.

I’m told by Mecca Bingo general manager, Lenny Lubega, that customers started arriving at 8am on Wednesday morning, hoping to sample a spud from the viral sensation. One punter, who heard about Spudman through her kids, told me: “I wanted to come and see if it lives up to the hype. I expect it will.”

Spudman AKA Ben Newman poses for selfies outside Mecca Bingo in Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert

The customers keep coming, and the queue backs all the way down the Mecca car park with Lancashire residents eager to get selfies and meet the social media personality at his renowned street food van. Ben aka Spudman tells me: “It’s nice to meet fans I wouldn’t normally meet in Tamworth, and they seem like such a lovely crowd.”

Today’s menu included a luxury gold-leaf gourmet variety called the Jackpot Jack Pot. It features a succulent saffron butter infused lobster tail, topped with premium caviar, fresh truffle shavings and shredded Gruyère cheese, all crowned with edible gold leaf for that extra touch of glamour.

Many people I spoke to wanted some straight up comfort food - but as soon as Ben shouted me that he had an order for the £50 gourmet dish I ran across to take a look. The adventurous customer says: “I’m a head chef [at the Crafty Fox in Accrington] so this dish really tickled my fancy. It has everything you could want as a chef, on a jacket potato.”

Spudman, who has over 5.3 million social media followers, filmed a live stream of his visit to Blackpool - and also attracted a number of local vloggers and content creators to the event. One was Jamie’s Rock and Soul, who said: ‘It was more to meet the guy. He does so much for good causes and the community, and the world needs more people like him.”

