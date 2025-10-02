Staffy dog Molly found under Blackpool railway with horrific wounds has incurable cancer
Molly was found trembling under a railway last October with wounds and a very low temperature.
It was feared that she was used as bait in dog fighting and, sadly, she had a fairly large swelling which was though could be a cancerous tumour and needed tests.
Blackpool animal rescue Homeward Bound placed her under their guardianship and said they were heartbroken by they state she was in.
However, providing a happy update for Molly’s many followers, founder of the the animal rescue centre Wendy Mulela said she had then met and went to her foster family.
Sadly, nearly a year on, nothing can be done for Molly who has cancer in her throat.
A heartbroken Wendy said: “One couple who deserve a huge mention is Jason and his partner who took Molly on as their long term foster, supported by us at Homeward Bound.
“Jason has provided Molly with exceptional care and built up her strength, loved her and given her the best year any dog could hope for.
“Unfortunately, the one thing we couldn’t do for Molly, who is now 13 years old, was to cure the cancer she had in her throat.”
She added: “Sadly, the cancer has grown and Molly’s quality of life is now being affected.
“Molly has her last visit to our lovely vets booked in the next day or two, so I am posting now so that Molly’s family, Jason and his partner, can spend their last day with Molly in peace before they say their goodbye to her.”
“Jason tells me that she will have all her favourite food and seeing all the people she loves and doing all the things she likes and he is pleased that he got to spend this very special and precious year with Molly.”
RIP sweet Molly.