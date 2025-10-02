A Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross dog that was given away by her owner online after 12 years and found in a horrific state under a railway last year will sadly be put to sleep this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly was found trembling under a railway last October with wounds and a very low temperature.

It was feared that she was used as bait in dog fighting and, sadly, she had a fairly large swelling which was though could be a cancerous tumour and needed tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly will cross over the rainbow bridge this week | Homeward Bound

Blackpool animal rescue Homeward Bound placed her under their guardianship and said they were heartbroken by they state she was in.

However, providing a happy update for Molly’s many followers, founder of the the animal rescue centre Wendy Mulela said she had then met and went to her foster family.

Read More Staffy Molly thriving in new foster home after being found malnourished and abandoned under Blackpool railway

How Molly was found after being abandoned under a bridge | Homeward Bound

Sadly, nearly a year on, nothing can be done for Molly who has cancer in her throat.

A heartbroken Wendy said: “One couple who deserve a huge mention is Jason and his partner who took Molly on as their long term foster, supported by us at Homeward Bound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jason has provided Molly with exceptional care and built up her strength, loved her and given her the best year any dog could hope for.

“Unfortunately, the one thing we couldn’t do for Molly, who is now 13 years old, was to cure the cancer she had in her throat.”

Jacob Peake (left) and Northern Rail colleague Scott Grimes, with pomeranian, Kiki, and Molly in happier times | Nothern Rail

She added: “Sadly, the cancer has grown and Molly’s quality of life is now being affected.

“Molly has her last visit to our lovely vets booked in the next day or two, so I am posting now so that Molly’s family, Jason and his partner, can spend their last day with Molly in peace before they say their goodbye to her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jason tells me that she will have all her favourite food and seeing all the people she loves and doing all the things she likes and he is pleased that he got to spend this very special and precious year with Molly.”

RIP sweet Molly.