An animal welfare charity has given an update on a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog that was given away by her owner online after 12 years and found in a horrific state under a railway.

A kind-hearted man who witnessed Molly on CCTV footage found her trembling under a railway last week with wounds and a very low temperature.

Molly the Staffy who was sold online and found under railway with horrific wounds is now eating several small meals a day and even putting on some weight. | Homeward Bound

She was then taken to The Veterinary Health Centre for a full check up.

It is feared that she was used as bait in dog fighting and, sadly, she has a fairly large swelling which may be a cancerous tumour, so it is now a waiting game to find out if this is the case.

Blackpool animal rescue Homeward Bound have taken the dog which they have named Molly under their guardianship and said they are heartbroken by what they have found.

The heartbreaking pictures shown by Homeward Bound of Molly in a horrific state has captured the attention and anger of many followers who have donated to help her get better and receive veterinary treatment.

Providing an update on her progress, founder of the the animal rescue centre Wendy Mulela said: “Myself and everyone of team are absolutely overwhelmed by people’s kindness and generosity.

“I am struggling to keep up with everyone’s messages and comments but wanted to say that when dealing with such an emotionally draining situation, the kindness and compassion from such a lot of people really puts things into perspective and shows you just how much good there is in the world.

“Molly is off the drips now and is eating several small meals a day and even putting on some weight, though she remains incredibly thin.

“The vets have been unable to get a viable tissue or cell extraction from the mass, so it is still inconclusive as to what this is, only that it isn’t good.”

She added that they may have to be realistic about what is best for her and that they are hoping to move Molly into foster care.

If you would like to make a donation to help pay for Molly’s veterinary bills click HERE.