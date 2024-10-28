New figures show that in 2023, 42 per cent more animals arrived at the RSPCA than were adopted - meaning the charity urgently needs more adopters.
Rehoming centres across England and Wales are at near or full capacity, with pets either waiting to be adopted, or being assessed for adoption - leaving countless dogs, cats and other animals still in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre.
In response, the RSPCA - which is marking its 200th year - is launching its annual ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign; urging animal lovers to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis by adopting a pet,
Take a look at some currently in desperate need of a forever home including Marie and Tiffin.
If you think you can be the perfect match for any of these gorgeous animals, then email [email protected] to request an application form.
1. Adorable RSPCA cats and dogs that need a forever home in time for Christmas
Marie and Tiffin are just some of the animals currently at the RSPCA Preston in need of a loving home. Photo: RSPCA
2. Delilah
Delilah is a sweet six-year-old Lurcher cross. She is quite the confident girl and loves meeting new humans. Delilah does amazing with her basic commands and she has lots of capability to learn more.She is just looking for a home where she can zoomie and have lots of cuddles. Delilah can live with dogs that suit her temperament but no cats or furries and children 10 plus. Although currently reserved, this could be subject to change. Photo: RSPCA
3. Rowan and Stella
Rowan (black Male) and Stella (Black and White Female) are our 3-month-old kittens, they haven’t had the best start in life but this little duo is settling well in cattery life. Rowan is a bit more of a timid boy than his confident sister. They are inseparable so would need to live together in an animal-free home and with children that are 16 plus. Photo: RSPCA
4. Marie
Marie is a beautiful two-year-old Lurcher with a beautiful personality who loves her toys. Marie can live with dog savvy children 11+ that understand Marie needs plenty of time and space as well as slow interactions to begin with. Photo: RSPCA
5. Joey
Joey is a beautiful three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. He loves playing with his toys, he will happily keep himself occupied in his kennel for hours but he also loves playing with his human too and will happily interact as well as drop his toys on command. When he gets super excited, he loves a good zoomie around the field. is looking for home with children 14+ that are dog savvy that understand Joey can be worried and needs children that are calm especially whilst settling or visiting new places/surroundings. Photo: RSPCA
6. Tiffin
Tiffin is a beautiful three-year-old Calico girl. This sweet girl would hide away most of the time, but did start to have more interest in people, showing curiosity and interacting for head bumps. As she does have a nervous side she is also looking for a home with no dogs and an adult only one. Photo: RSPCA