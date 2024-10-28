5 . Joey

Joey is a beautiful three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. He loves playing with his toys, he will happily keep himself occupied in his kennel for hours but he also loves playing with his human too and will happily interact as well as drop his toys on command. When he gets super excited, he loves a good zoomie around the field. is looking for home with children 14+ that are dog savvy that understand Joey can be worried and needs children that are calm especially whilst settling or visiting new places/surroundings. Photo: RSPCA