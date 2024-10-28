A three-legged dog who was rescued by the RSPCA has now found her forever home where she carries a giant unicorn toy around with her and chews the back legs off all of her teddies to make them look like her!

Peggy, a five-year-old Dutch Shepherd, was rescued by the RSPCA after she was found by a kind member of the public in a field in 2021 with a severely injured back leg.

It was unknown whether she had been involved in a road traffic accident and no one had stopped, whether her leg had become caught in a trap, or whether she’d been attacked by another animal.

She was taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford where the vets worked round-the-clock to care for her.

Her microchip revealed that she had been passed around by a couple of owners and sadly her most recent owner was never found.

Due to her bouncy and energetic nature, Peggy wouldn’t keep still long enough to let her leg heal and vets feared it would get worse so they made the decision to amputate her leg knowing it was in her best interests.

She recovered well and was then transferred to the RSPCA Preston and District Branch where her now owner Bonnie spotted her and fell in love.

Bonnie who lives in Manchester, said: “She just looked like a friendly and bouncy dog and we knew we wanted a bigger dog as I’d grown up with Collies.

“She was the second one we looked at and I’m so glad we ended up with Peggy. She’s energetic and curious and has fit right in!”

Peggy with her new owners. | RSPCA

Peggy has become known for stealing scarves, cushions, and kids toys whenever they go to visit friends or family but the love of her life is her large unicorn teddy which she carries around everywhere with her.

Bonnie added: “When she first came home with us she would chew the back legs off all of her toys so that they looked like her! We were so surprised but it was very cute.

“Now she doesn't tend to chew her toys, she just loves carrying them around but especially her unicorn. We were on a walk one day and there was a giant unicorn teddy in the street saying ‘free for anyone who wants it’ and she picked it up and carried it home. She carries it around the house constantly.”

“She’s just so independent and friendly with everyone that she probably would have gone home with anyone in the beginning.

“It took about six months or maybe longer, before it felt like she was truly ours, like she saw us as ‘her people’ but she definitely does now.”

Peggy has made lots of friends at the park, including her best friend, a German Shepherd Cross called Rufus who she loves to play with and has sleepovers with.

Peggy has made lots of friends at the park, including her best friend, a German Shepherd Cross called Rufus who she loves to play with and has sleepovers with. | RSPCA

Tanya Barrett, from the RSPCA Preston and District Branch, said: “It is so wonderful to see Peggy so settled in her loving home.

“She’s been one of my most memorable dogs in the four years I’ve worked at RSPCA Preston. She would sit with me whilst I was working on reception and seeing her every day meant we bonded a lot.”

Peggy’s heartwarming story comes as the RSPCA reveals it is facing a rehoming crisis across England and Wales.

New figures show that in 2023, 42 per cent more animals arrived at the RSPCA than were adopted - meaning the charity urgently needs more adopters like Bonnie to come forward.

Rehoming centres across England and Wales are at near or full capacity, with pets either waiting to be adopted, or being assessed for adoption - leaving countless dogs, cats and other animals still in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre.

In response, the RSPCA - which is marking its 200th year - is launching its annual ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign; urging animal lovers to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis by adopting a pet, like Peggy, from a branch or rescue centre.