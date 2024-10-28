A Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog that was given away by her owner online after 12 years has been found in a horrific state.

A kind-hearted man who witnessed her on CCTV footage found her trembling under a railway last week with wounds and a very low temperature.

Molly was found with wounds similar to dog fighting. | Homeward Bound

She was then taken to The Veterinary Health Centre for a full check up.

Sadly, she has a fairly large swelling which may be a cancerous tumour, so it is now a waiting game to find out if this is the case.

Blackpool animal rescue Homeward Bound have taken the dog which they have named Molly under their guardianship and said they are heartbroken by what they have found.

Founder of the the animal rescue centre Wendy Mulela said: “This job has absolutely broken me.

“Her owner put her on a website and gave her away three months ago. Now look at her.

“She has numerous wounds suspected to be dog bites and was found within the grounds of the railway which is surrounded by high fences.”

Wendy added that, putting two and two together, it was highly likely she was used as a bait dog for dog fighting.

She added: “I would just like to firstly thank each and every one of you for your incredible generosity in helping this dog.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed. Molly was stabilised during the night at the vets and has been on fluids, pain relief, antibiotics etc and became even a little brighter in herself. Her core temperature improved, as she was quite cold and dehydrated.

“She has been eating whilst at the vets, also good news. During the night a particularly bad, infected, wound which had abscessed burst. This is also good news as the toxins were released out of her system.

“The bad news is that she has a fairly large swelling which we think may be a cancerous tumour. She is also severely underweight and weak, which limits our options.

“I will say that the previous owner (the one on the chip) has been absolutely devastated and deeply regrets giving her away online, but has gone out of their way to help us.”

Molly will be having more tests this week to determine the extent of her condition and this will enable a more informed choice on the next steps to take.

If you would like to make a donation to help pay for Molly’s veterinary bills click HERE.