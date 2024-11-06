A 12 year old Stafford bull terrier found malnourished, injured and abandond near Blackpool’s railway line has had a happy ending.

Molly was sold online by her owner after 12 years and appears to have been used as a baiter for dog fights before being left to her own devices.

She was not only malnourished but suffering from multiple injuries when she was spotted on the sidings near the Blackpool depot in October.

Jacob Peake (left) and Northern Rail colleague Scott Grimes, with pomeranian, Kiki, and Molly the staffy | Nothern Rail

The staff took her into the messroom, made her a bed and offered her some food, before contacting the animal welfare charity Homeward Bound to seek assistance from their volunteers.

Scott Grimes, driver operations team leader at the depot, said: “When we found Molly she genuinely looked like she had not eaten for weeks. She was covered in injuries and full of infection.

“The team helped secure Molly, we offered her warmth and affection when she needed it the most.

“It is heart-warming to work with people that have similar beliefs, as we all felt morally obliged to give Molly the love she needed.”

New home - Jacob Peake (left) and Northern Rail colleague Scott Grimes, with pomeranian, Kiki, and Molly the staffy | National Rail

The team agreed to donate money to help cover the vet bills, before Homeward Bound allowed driver operator Jacob Peake and his girlfriend Nas to foster her.

Jacob said: “Molly’s been doing great ever since we brought her home and she’s coming on a long way each day.

“At first, she would just eat and sleep all day but now her personality is starting to shine through. Today was the first time she ran up to me wagging her tail.

“Fostering her just felt like the right thing to do. We’ve already got a Pomeranian called Kiki but we’ve always wanted to give a home to a rescue.

“Kiki has never got on with other dogs but she likes Molly, who is so laid back and relaxed.”

Mollly was in a very sad state when she was found | Third party

Wendy Mueler, founder of Homeward Bound, said: “Molly has gone to her foster carers and is already settling in really well in a lovely home environment.

“She and her fosterers will of course be supported by us for mainly vet bills, but also to be on hand for advice.”

She added: “A huge shout out tonight to our lovely vets, nurses, support staff etc atThe Veterinary Health Centre Ltd who have looked after Molly so well during herstay there.”

