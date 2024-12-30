These were the most read stories of the month.
1. Too cute...
Adorable footage shows Zaza - a very rare tiger cub - rolling around and practising her roar at Manor Wildlife Park. Born on 25th May, the Sumatran tiger cub, marking a momentous occasion as the first tiger cub to be born in a zoo in Wales | submit
2. New village plans...
An ambitious £75million plan to create a new 102-bed hotel, holiday village and impressive leisure facilities at Windy Harbour has been unveiled.
Lancashire-based company Partington’s has submitted a planning application to Fylde Borough Council to build an extraordinary new North West leisure destination at Windy Harbour Holiday Park. | submit
3. 1982 retro...
A trip down memory lane with this collection of photos from the archives of 1982.
From deep snow and fires to derelict cars, schools up for sale and Blackpool Illuminations – and lasers – the pictures reflect life 41 years ago. | National World
4. When you could walk around...
Nostalgic pictures evoked memories of the 90s and 00s at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It was the days when tourists could walk around the park for free (if they weren’t keen on rides!) and when The Big One opened for the first time.
The 1990s are not that long ago but long enough to stir feelings of nostalgia and these pictures of our beloved Blackpool theme park certainly take you back to another time. | National World
5. Big win...
A lucky bingo player scooped a whopping £50,000 jackpot prize at Blackpool’s Mecca Bingo.
The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, scored a hat trick with three winning lines while playing the National Bingo Game at the Talbot Road venue.
6. Deadly fire...
Two people sadly died following a fire at a property in Peter Street. It happened in the early hours of the morning and one woman in her 20s was found dead at the scene. A man later died in hospital. Two children were resuced.
