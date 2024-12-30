I'm opening a new 43-bed hotel in Blackpool after £95k investment - your top stories in July

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:43 BST

From a devastating fire to Lytham Festival highlights, it was a mixed bag of headlines in July.

These were the most read stories of the month.

Here are the links:

Blackpool's 25 roughest pubs, clubs, and bars from down the years according to you

Partington’s reveal huge plans for new £75m hotel, leisure and holiday village at Windy Harbour near Blackpool

I visited Blackpool's most expensive street and was amazed by the gorgeous countryside backdrop

25 exclusive retro archive pictures to transport you back to Blackpool as it was in 1982

Two people dead after fire breaks out at residential property on Peter Street in Blackpool

125 pics from this year's Lytham Festival as Shania Twain and Rag'n'Bone Man took to the stage

25 exclusive retro archive pictures to transport you back to Blackpool as it was in 1982

I visited Blackpool's most expensive street and was amazed by the gorgeous countryside backdrop

Partington’s reveal huge plans for new £75m hotel, leisure and holiday village at Windy Harbour near Blackpool

Adorable footage shows Zaza - a very rare tiger cub - rolling around and practising her roar at Manor Wildlife Park. Born on 25th May, the Sumatran tiger cub, marking a momentous occasion as the first tiger cub to be born in a zoo in Wales

1. Too cute...

Adorable footage shows Zaza - a very rare tiger cub - rolling around and practising her roar at Manor Wildlife Park. Born on 25th May, the Sumatran tiger cub, marking a momentous occasion as the first tiger cub to be born in a zoo in Wales | submit

Photo Sales
An ambitious £75million plan to create a new 102-bed hotel, holiday village and impressive leisure facilities at Windy Harbour has been unveiled. Lancashire-based company Partington’s has submitted a planning application to Fylde Borough Council to build an extraordinary new North West leisure destination at Windy Harbour Holiday Park.

2. New village plans...

An ambitious £75million plan to create a new 102-bed hotel, holiday village and impressive leisure facilities at Windy Harbour has been unveiled. Lancashire-based company Partington’s has submitted a planning application to Fylde Borough Council to build an extraordinary new North West leisure destination at Windy Harbour Holiday Park. | submit

Photo Sales
A trip down memory lane with this collection of photos from the archives of 1982. From deep snow and fires to derelict cars, schools up for sale and Blackpool Illuminations – and lasers – the pictures reflect life 41 years ago.

3. 1982 retro...

A trip down memory lane with this collection of photos from the archives of 1982. From deep snow and fires to derelict cars, schools up for sale and Blackpool Illuminations – and lasers – the pictures reflect life 41 years ago. | National World

Photo Sales
Nostalgic pictures evoked memories of the 90s and 00s at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It was the days when tourists could walk around the park for free (if they weren’t keen on rides!) and when The Big One opened for the first time. The 1990s are not that long ago but long enough to stir feelings of nostalgia and these pictures of our beloved Blackpool theme park certainly take you back to another time.

4. When you could walk around...

Nostalgic pictures evoked memories of the 90s and 00s at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It was the days when tourists could walk around the park for free (if they weren’t keen on rides!) and when The Big One opened for the first time. The 1990s are not that long ago but long enough to stir feelings of nostalgia and these pictures of our beloved Blackpool theme park certainly take you back to another time. | National World

Photo Sales
A lucky bingo player scooped a whopping £50,000 jackpot prize at Blackpool’s Mecca Bingo. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, scored a hat trick with three winning lines while playing the National Bingo Game at the Talbot Road venue.

5. Big win...

A lucky bingo player scooped a whopping £50,000 jackpot prize at Blackpool’s Mecca Bingo. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, scored a hat trick with three winning lines while playing the National Bingo Game at the Talbot Road venue. | submit

Photo Sales
Two people sadly died following a fire at a property in Peter Street. It happened in the early hours of the morning and one woman in her 20s was found dead at the scene. A man later died in hospital. Two children were resuced.

6. Deadly fire...

Two people sadly died following a fire at a property in Peter Street. It happened in the early hours of the morning and one woman in her 20s was found dead at the scene. A man later died in hospital. Two children were resuced. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolHotelProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice