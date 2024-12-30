4 . When you could walk around...

Nostalgic pictures evoked memories of the 90s and 00s at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It was the days when tourists could walk around the park for free (if they weren’t keen on rides!) and when The Big One opened for the first time. The 1990s are not that long ago but long enough to stir feelings of nostalgia and these pictures of our beloved Blackpool theme park certainly take you back to another time. | National World