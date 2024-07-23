Partington’s reveal huge plans for new £75m hotel, leisure and holiday village at Windy Harbour near Blackpool
Lancashire-based company Partington’s has submitted a planning application to Fylde Borough Council to build an extraordinary new North West leisure destination at Windy Harbour Holiday Park.
The new development described as ‘a destination of aspirational escapism’ will see a £75million investment and the creation of hundreds of jobs for the local leisure and hospitality industry.
Windy Harbour will sit within the expansive 166 acre natural site, which currently surrounds the renowned company’s 64 acre Windy Harbour Holiday Park on the banks of the River Wyre.
The new development will feature new holiday lodges, a stunning luxury spa and lifestyle complex and full leisure facilities, all with a focus on harmonious integration into the landscape.
Planning permission is already in place to build holiday and leisure facilities on the site, which was recently purchased by Partington’s Chief Executive Officers, Rob Kearsley and Andrea Challis.
The brother and sister team are fourth generation familymembers of the leading company, who recently invested £1.5 million into the exciting new Walterz Entertainment Centre at their Newton Hall Holiday Park in Staining.
The recently amended planning application for Windy Harbour proposes a phased development over a number of years which will begin with a lodge park of 495 tailor-made holiday homes and extensive leisure facilities, which will be housed within bespoke barns spanning an impressive 3,408 sqm area, including swimming pools, state-of-the-art gymnasium plus bar, restaurant and entertainment facilities.
Further proposals include a spectacular 2,544 sqm luxury spa and wellbeing centre offering pioneering holistic concepts that perfectly intertwine health and nature. The application also includes scenic cycle and running tracks, nature walks and plans for a 102-bedroom hotel.
Windy Harbour will be designed to offer a secluded space where visitors can escape the ordinary. This groundbreaking new development will welcome visitors and guests all looking for rejuvenating experiences alongside great food, high-end entertainment and world-class service.
Partington’s are also keen to use local suppliers and contractors wherever possible in their daily operations and behind the vision of Windy Harbour is a commitment to championing local people and products and fostering a sense of unity thatcontributes to the flourishing tapestry of Lancashire.
Partington’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob Kearsley, said of the proposal: “This bold investment in a thrilling new leisure destination for the North West builds on our years of expertise in running successful holiday parks for all. It also comes as Partington’s celebrates its 80 th anniversary and showcases our dedication to keep moving the business forward.”
Fellow CEO, Andrea Challis, added: “The incredible excitement we feel about this project is equally matched by our deep commitment to our customers as well as the Partington’s team. Every aspect of this inspiring new development is thoughtfully crafted to consider the needs of our visitors and their lifestyle and leisure aspirations whilst also providing our team with an outstanding destination they will be proud to be part of.”
