Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ambitious £75million plan to create a new 102-bed hotel, holiday village and impressive leisure facilities at Windy Harbour has been unveiled.

Lancashire-based company Partington’s has submitted a planning application to Fylde Borough Council to build an extraordinary new North West leisure destination at Windy Harbour Holiday Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new development described as ‘a destination of aspirational escapism’ will see a £75million investment and the creation of hundreds of jobs for the local leisure and hospitality industry.

Windy Harbour Lodge Park ©The Partington Group | Windy Harbour Lodge Park ©The Partington Group

Windy Harbour will sit within the expansive 166 acre natural site, which currently surrounds the renowned company’s 64 acre Windy Harbour Holiday Park on the banks of the River Wyre.

The new development will feature new holiday lodges, a stunning luxury spa and lifestyle complex and full leisure facilities, all with a focus on harmonious integration into the landscape.

Windy Harbour Swimming Facilities ©The Partington Group | Windy Harbour Swimming Facilities ©The Partington Group

Planning permission is already in place to build holiday and leisure facilities on the site, which was recently purchased by Partington’s Chief Executive Officers, Rob Kearsley and Andrea Challis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brother and sister team are fourth generation familymembers of the leading company, who recently invested £1.5 million into the exciting new Walterz Entertainment Centre at their Newton Hall Holiday Park in Staining.

Windy Harbour Lodge Park ©The Partington Group | Windy Harbour Lodge Park ©The Partington Group

The recently amended planning application for Windy Harbour proposes a phased development over a number of years which will begin with a lodge park of 495 tailor-made holiday homes and extensive leisure facilities, which will be housed within bespoke barns spanning an impressive 3,408 sqm area, including swimming pools, state-of-the-art gymnasium plus bar, restaurant and entertainment facilities.

UGC

Further proposals include a spectacular 2,544 sqm luxury spa and wellbeing centre offering pioneering holistic concepts that perfectly intertwine health and nature. The application also includes scenic cycle and running tracks, nature walks and plans for a 102-bedroom hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windy Harbour will be designed to offer a secluded space where visitors can escape the ordinary. This groundbreaking new development will welcome visitors and guests all looking for rejuvenating experiences alongside great food, high-end entertainment and world-class service.

Windy Harbour Bar & Restaurant ©The Partington Group

Partington’s are also keen to use local suppliers and contractors wherever possible in their daily operations and behind the vision of Windy Harbour is a commitment to championing local people and products and fostering a sense of unity thatcontributes to the flourishing tapestry of Lancashire.

Partington’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob Kearsley, said of the proposal: “This bold investment in a thrilling new leisure destination for the North West builds on our years of expertise in running successful holiday parks for all. It also comes as Partington’s celebrates its 80 th anniversary and showcases our dedication to keep moving the business forward.”