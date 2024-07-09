25 exclusive retro archive pictures to transport you back to Blackpool as it was in 1982

By Claire Lark
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 08:01 BST

A trip down memory lane with this collection of photos from the archives of 1982.

From deep snow and fires to derelict cars, schools up for sale and Blackpool Illuminations – and lasers – the pictures reflect life 41 years ago.

Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch of Woolworths collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store

1. Blackpool, 1982

Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch of Woolworths collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the storePhoto: Submit

Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982

2. Blackpool, 1982

Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982Photo: Submit

Les Dawson with good friend and fellow golf fanatic Frank Carson in April 1982

3. Blackpool, 1982

Les Dawson with good friend and fellow golf fanatic Frank Carson in April 1982Photo: National World

Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982

4. Blackpool, 1982

Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982Photo: submit

The police go to the aid of a stranded motorist on the seafront following heavy snow in 1982

5. Blackpool, 1982

The police go to the aid of a stranded motorist on the seafront following heavy snow in 1982Photo: staff

Tyldesley High School in Condor Grove was up for sale in August 1982

6. Blackpool, 1982

Tyldesley High School in Condor Grove was up for sale in August 1982Photo: staff

