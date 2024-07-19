I visited Blackpool's most expensive street and was amazed by the gorgeous countryside backdrop

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:36 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 10:19 BST
I visited Blackpool's cheapest street as well as the most expensive - the price difference is nearly £645,000.

A recent study by Property Solvers revealed the most and least expensive streets in the resort based on average house sales.

I decided to take for myself to see what the cheapest and most expensive streets had to offer.

The first stop on the tour was Palatine Road, specifically a block of flats called Kingsley Court.

The average sale at Kingsley Court is £37,650 
| Google

A 15-minute walk from Blackpool Tower, the average sale is just over £37,000, with the most recent sale in May being £39,950.

The location offers great access to the town centre, and is next door to the Gateway Campus at Blackpool and the Fylde college.

The building is also located next to several bus stops which serve the Service 3 bus.

This service takes passengers to the large Tesco Extra store at Clifton Retail Park as well as Cleveleys.

For the most expensive street, I headed about 15 minutes away to Division Lane.

Conveniently located near Blackpool Retail park as well as Lytham St Anne’s Garden Centre, the average sale here is £682,105.

On nearby Common Edge Road, there are bus stops which serve the 11b bus. This Service takes passengers to Lytham and Blackpool town centre.

Division Lane is about a 15-minute drive from Blackpool town centre, five minutes away from St Annes and around 11 minutes away from Lytham.

The houses on the street are spaced apart against a gorgeous countryside backdrop, but off street parking is limited.

What is the average house price in Blackpool?

The average house price in Blackpool is £149,935 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £27,889 (21.3%) over the last 5 years and increased by £5,575 (3.64%) over the last 12 months.

The average house price in Blackpool is £149,935
| PA

Excluding fall throughs, properties are taking an average of 87 days to sell (from being listed to completion) and the average difference between asking and sold prices is £-7,075 (-2%).

In June 2024, there were 430 new estate agency instructions, 308 agreed home sales and 235 property price reductions.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Division Lane (FY4) sold for £945,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £34,500 and under on Alfred Street (FY1), Church Street (FY1) and Clifton Drive (FY1).”

