A decision by the Labour Government to ditch the Levelling Up agenda which has brought millions of pounds into Blackpool has come under fire.

Labour has axed the 'levelling up' slogan which was devised by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the department it was part of is now called the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Artist's impression of proposed multiversity

Over the last few years, Blackpool has received pots of Levelling Up funding which include £40m towards a new multiversity education campus, £40m towards relocating the Magistrates Court, £8m towards restoring the former Post Office building on Abingdon Street and £15m towards a town centre access scheme. In March this year, the town was awarded £90m towards rejuvenating housing in the inner wards.

Coun Paul Galley, leader of the Conservative group on Blackpool Council, said he feared axing the Levelling Up fund could see more cash given to big cities with towns like Blackpool missing out.

Coun Paul Galley

He warned: "It is a grave mistake for the new Labour Government to abandon the Levelling Up agenda, especially given the reasoning that it was 'only ever a slogan'.

"It was acknowledged that large parts of the country had been left behind both economically and socially and that it was now time to both recognise that and, crucially, to do something about it

"Levelling Up has never just been 'a slogan'. Levelling Up set us on the journey to invest large amounts of money into infrastructure projects.

"Blackpool benefited massively through this system, with as recently as March this year the council receiving a Levelling Up grant of £90m to improve Blackpool's poorest housing stock.

"Crucially, Levelling Up recognised that new buildings alone will not fully deal with the issues created by inequality. It's as much about meeting the basic needs and wants of us all as people; are we happy and fulfilled, do we have friendships, can our children play sport near to their homes in a local green space."

Artist's impression of the proposed new courthouse which has received Levelling Up funding

Coun Galley said he now feared a future scenario would give "greater powers and financial investment to the devolved city regions, such as London and Manchester, with Blackpool yet again being ignored and abandoned, left to fall further behind.

"It is therefore imperative that we keep the Levelling Up agenda alive locally, with the ultimate aim that it will help to achieve levelling up throughout Blackpool, with the obvious benefits that will achieve."

But Blackpool South Labour MP Chris Webb said Levelling Up was "a gimmick" although he added the government would honour the £90m allocated to housing in Blackpool.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb

He said: "Against the odds, Blackpool Council did a fantastic job of making the most of the last Government’s Levelling Up agenda – securing money to support the town’s regeneration agenda.

"But ultimately Levelling Up was flawed. It created a Hunger Games-style competition that pitted communities against one another while ministers with no knowledge of these areas picked winners and losers.

"In March the Public Accounts Committee found only 10 per cent of Levelling Up funding, which promised to reduce inequality, had been allocated and spent. There were no compelling examples of where it had delivered, and there was a worrying lack of transparency in the whole process.

"The Labour government has scrapped this Tory gimmick but it has not scrapped any plans to invest in Blackpool. The £90m committed by Homes England will be honoured.

"Labour has a genuine commitment to improving the regions by putting communities in charge. A new Take Back Control Act will hand regions devolved power over transport, skills, energy, and planning, so we can rejuvenate our high streets and generate growth for Blackpool.

"I will be working to achieve a maximum devolution deal with a metro mayor for Lancashire so that Blackpool gets the most out of Labour’s plans.

"Last year I brought Keir Starmer to South Shore and he saw first-hand how badly investment here is needed. He made a commitment to ensure our communities get the investment they deserve and I will be holding him to his word."