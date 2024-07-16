10 of Blackpool's most and least expensive streets to buy a property revealed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 13:19 BST

The most and least expensive streets in Blackpool have been revealed.

A recent study by Property Solvers revealed the most and least expensive streets in the resort based on average house sales.

The average house price in Blackpool is £149,935 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £27,889 (21.3%) over the last 5 years and increased by £5,575 (3.64%) over the last 12 months.

Over the last year, there were 1,738 residential property sales – a decrease of 916 transactions (-52.70%) relative to the previous year. The majority of house sales (447) were in the £104,000 - £138,000 range. Then came properties in the £138,000 - £172,000 range, where 375 were sold within this price bracket.

Excluding fall throughs, properties are taking an average of 87 days to sell (from being listed to completion) and the average difference between asking and sold prices is £-7,075 (-2%).

In June 2024, there were 430 new estate agency instructions, 308 agreed home sales and 235 property price reductions.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Division Lane (FY4) sold for £945,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £34,500 and under on Alfred Street (FY1), Church Street (FY1) and Clifton Drive (FY1).”

There are the most and least expensive streets in Blackpool:

1. Most expensive streets in Blackpool

FY4 5EA | Average House Sale = £682,105 | Number of Sales = 9

2. Division Lane, FY4 5EA

FY4 5EA | Average House Sale = £682,105 | Number of Sales = 9 | Google

FY3 8NH | Average House Sale = £621,875 | Number of Sales = 8

3. North Park Drive

FY3 8NH | Average House Sale = £621,875 | Number of Sales = 8 | Google

FY3 8LU | Average House Sale = £431,875 | No. of Sales = 4

4. St Josephs Close

FY3 8LU | Average House Sale = £431,875 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google

PR4 3PE | Average House Sale = £427,620 | No. of Sales = 5

5. Moss House Lane

PR4 3PE | Average House Sale = £427,620 | No. of Sales = 5 | Google

FY3 8LT | Average House Sale = £392,737 | No. of Sales = 4

6. St Clements Avenue

FY3 8LT | Average House Sale = £392,737 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google

