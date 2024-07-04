Across Wyre, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new children’s care home, the conversion of a takeaway and changes to a proposed new eco house amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Wyre planning applications Wyre planning applications validated between June 24 and June 30

2 . Selby Bespoke Joinery, Longacres Business Park, Back Lane, Stalmine FY6 0FF Application validated on June 24 for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Landscape and Habitat Creation Plan), 4 (Reasonable Avoidance Measures Statement), 5 (CEMP), 6 (Cycle Store Details) and 7 (EVCP Details) planning permission 23/00968/FUL

3 . 7 Spring Vale, Forton PR3 0BQ Application validated on June 25 for proposed side dormer roof extensions

4 . 2 Warren Avenue North, Fleetwood FY7 7AB Application validated on June 25 for 1.8m high wooden fence to boundary wall with 1.5m metal railings; demolition of bay window and insertion of patio doorset; erection of timber-framed garden room to rear to include removal of wall and reduction of ridge-height to outbuilding; rear and side first-floor extension and dormer roof

5 . 5 Falcon Drive, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7UF Application validated on June 26 for proposed single storey side and rear extension

6 . 23 Cocker Avenue, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8JU Application validated on May 26 for development of an electrical substation to accompany an already consented battery storage project