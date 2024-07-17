Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have died following a fire at a property in Blackpool.

Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Bispham were called to the scene on Peter Street at around 2.35am on Wednesday.

Firefighters used three hose reels, six breathing apparatus and two positive pressure ventilation fans to extinguish the flames.

A woman in her 20s was found dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was later pronounced deceased at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Two children were also taken to hospital for treatment. One of them was in a “very poorly condition”, police said.

Chief Supt Mike Gladwin, Lancashire Police’s West Divisional Commander, said: “This incident has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“I know this tragic news will be met with great sadness in the local community and people will want instant answers.

“However, there are grieving loved ones still trying to come to terms with this devastating news. With that in mind, I would ask for patience and that people avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation.”

Officers said work was ongoing with the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze.

They added they were “keeping an open mind at this stage”.

Nobody has been arrested.

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I woke up because I could hear screaming and a big bang but I didn’t know what was going on at first.

“A neighbour smashed a window to get one of the children out of the house. It’s awful.”

Pictures from the scene show the blaze gutted the property, leaving significant smoke damage and exposed brick inside.

Crews remained at the scene after the fire was extinguished and the road was cordoned off by the police between Victory Road and Selbourne Road.

The closure was expected to remain in place for the rest of the day as an investigation took place.

Anyone who saw or captured anything suspicious on their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam can call 101, quoting log 97 of July 17.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.