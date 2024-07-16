Boy, 15, and woman, 38, arrested after Blackpool pub assault during Euro 2024 final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating an assault outside a pub which left a man with serious head injuries have arrested two more people.

Police and paramedics were called to the car park of The Clarence pub in Preston New Road at 9.40pm on Sunday following reports of an altercation during the Euro 2024 final.

A man in his 50s suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. A woman in her 40s suffered some less serious injuries, said police.

A man in his 40s from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of wounding and common assault, and a woman in her 20s from Blackpool was also arrested on suspicion of assault. The pair remain in custody.

Following an investigation, Lancashire Police made two further arrests yesterday.

A 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of assault and they are also in custody.

The force is continuing to appeal for information and witnesses.

DCI Finch-Hall, of Blackpool CID, said: “The victim of this assault remains in a very poorly condition in hospital and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“While we have made a number of arrests, I would continue to appeal for anyone who has any information or any footage to get in touch.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who was on the car park of the pub on Sunday evening at around the time of the incident and who either saw what happened or has information and has not yet spoken to police.

“You may have key information that could help us establish what has happened so please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting log 1314 of July 14.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.