Peter Street in Blackpool cordoned off by Lancashire Police after fire breaks out at house
A street in Blackpool was cordoned off by police after a fire broke out at a residential property.
Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham were called to the scene on Peter Street at around 2.35am on Wednesday.
Firefighters used three hose reels, six breathing apparatus, and two positive pressure ventilation fans to extinguish the flames.
Pictures from the scene show the blaze gutted the the property, leaving significant smoke damage and exposed brick inside.
Crews remained at the scene after the fire was extinguished and the road was cordoned off by the police.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
