Paranormal investigator's spooky ghost talk for Halloween

By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Oct 2024, 18:53 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 19:11 BST
Stuart Leadbetter on one of his earlier cases at the Eagle and Child, Weetonplaceholder image
Stuart Leadbetter on one of his earlier cases at the Eagle and Child, Weeton | National World
Stuart Leadbetter is perhaps the perfect choice to lead a Halloween Ghost Talk this week - he’s a paranormal investigator.

Stuart will talk about his experiences in that role for the Fleetwood Museum Ghost Talk on Thursday, October 31 (Halloween)

Stuart, from Fleetwood, once investigated The Eagle and Child pub at Weeton, checking for abnormal radiation readings.

He was looking into stories of a ghost there that went by the name of Murph.

Stuart, a member of Blackpool’s LAPIS Paranormal Group, said previously: “Apparently, sometimes after midnight, you can hear him moaning at the bar and scaring away the customers.

“Rumour has it he was an old highway robber from London who came to hide from his previous crimes!”

Stuart’s ghostly session will take place upstairs in the Fleetwood Museum Education Room from 2pm to 3pm.

Although the session is FREE to attend, donations are welcome.

Museum talks are always popular and places are limited so don't leave it too late to reserve yours ... call in beforehand or see the Facebook event here.

