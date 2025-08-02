A woman who lost her sister in a school plane tragedy reflects on the shocking event that wiped out a whole generation in a Lancashire village, 81 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Procter has a suitcase filled with old photographs and newspaper clippings, all relating to a horrific event that killed 61 people - including her sister.

At her Singleton home, she also shows me a fragment of the plane - a sharp piece of metal around the size of a 50p piece, which she has kept as a memento of the Freckleton Air Disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plane crashed into school

Angela’s mum Edna Lonsdale was pregnant with her when tragedy struck on the morning of August 23, 1944, as a US Air Force bomber based at Warton crashed into Holy Trinity School, killing 61 people, including 38 children.

Among the victims was Georgina Lonsdale, the four-year-old elder sister Angela never knew.

Angela Procter wrote a book about the Freckleton Air Disaster | Lucinda Herbert

Along with all of the memorabilia, is a charred square of red material wrapped in some newspaper.

Angela explains, in a heartfelt interview above: “This is very old paper. And this, this was how they identified Georgina as part of her dress. And that's what they brought to the house to identify her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lost generation

In the video above, Angela tells the tragic story of the Freckleton Air Disaster, which inspired her to write a novel to keep the victims' memories alive.

Angela, who also lost two cousins and two half-cousins, thought that after eight decades, her novel, Children Of The Storm, would be a good way to tell the story of what happened, to younger generations.

Piece of the dress that was used to identify Angela's sister 81 years ago | Lucinda Herbert

“I wanted the children to know. And I thought, if I write it in a book, they'll read the book, and hopefully they'll understand. I didn't want the children to feel upset or bad about it. It's just, I wanted them to know. It's a story, and a story about how sometimes terrible grief and bad things happen, but people come through it, don't they?”

Author Angela Procter chats with Ruby Currell, one of the survivors in the Freckleton Air Disaster, in Holy Trinity churchyard.

Where can I attend a memorial service for the Freckleton Air Disaster?

A memorial service taking place on Saturday 23rd August at 10.30am. This year's service will be at the graveside with refreshments in the church after the service at Holy Trinity Church, Lytham Road,Freckleton. PR4 1AA.