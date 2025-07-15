Great Eccleston Show 2025 highlights: Celebration of Lancashire farming took place during heatwave weekend
Crowds gathered for the annual Great Eccleston Show, which took place over the weekend (12/13 July 2025).
The biggest two-day show in the North-West is a showcase for every aspect of rural endeavour - from farming and agriculture, to flower arranging and crafts.
Farming showcase
Some of the best livestock in the country were showcased in the ring, along with horses, sheep, pigs, goats and rare breeds.
Farmers took their place in the ring to be judged by experts in the industry.
Livestock judging
In the video above, Richard Furnival, president of the Great Eccleston & District Agricultural Society said: “It's a celebration of all farming and rural communities coming together, putting on a fantastic display for the general public to come and see what we do. There's a huge amount of cattle and livestock predominantly in the main ring for people to come and look at. There's also demonstrations, whether it be for cookery, horticulture, so there's a wide range of events for everybody. “
The show dates back more than 170 years and is famous for tractor-pulling - runs on Saturday and Sunday at The Showground, off Garstang Road.
Heatwave cancels dog show
The event took place during a heatwave, which led to the ‘companion’ dog show being cancelled due to the expected high temperatures.
Janet Simpson, secretary of the Great Eccleston & District Agricultural Society said: “It's been fantastic this weekend. It's maybe been a little bit too warm but it's better than the wet stuff. We've had a good show of stock in the ring. I'm a stock woman at heart so that's good and a good show of horses.”
‘A bit too warm’
Other attractions included a food hall featuring local produce along with a food theatre, demonstrations of traditional rural craftsmen at work, sheep herding, sheep shearing, bee keeping, a a Victorian fun fare, stunt riders, Cumberland wrestling, Memory Marquee and lots more.
