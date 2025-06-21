Tractor Pulling: Dramatic video shows smoke-filled sky and engines catch fire at motorsports event

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 21st Jun 2025, 13:13 BST
Watch as the skies turn black and engines catch fire, as we go behind the scenes at the UK Truck and Tractor Pull.

Take a look inside the dramatic world of competitive tractor pulling, in this high-octane video filmed at Scorton Showground.

UK Truck And Tractor Pull 2025 at Scorton Showground. All photos credit Lucinda Herbertplaceholder image
UK Truck And Tractor Pull 2025 at Scorton Showground. All photos credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Inside the workshop

During a two-day event, videographer/video journalist, Lucinda Herbert, filmed some of the action as souped-up tractors and big trucks competed in a race that involve pulling a heavy drag (also known as a sled) down a 100-metre long track. The winner is the driver that manages to pull theirs the furthest.

UK Truck And Tractor Pull 2025 at Scorton Showground. All photos credit Lucinda Herbertplaceholder image
UK Truck And Tractor Pull 2025 at Scorton Showground. All photos credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

In the video, we peeked under the bonnet of Lancashire's own light modified tractor, Aftermath Unleashed. At their workshop in Scorton, watch as the team members get their machine ready for the next competition.

The Aftermath crew travel across Europe competing in the extreme motorsport.

Where can I watch tractor-pulling?

placeholder image
Lucinda Herbert

Further tractor pulling events will take place at the Scorton Showground, including the Great Eccleston Show on 12 - 13 July and the BTPA Championship points pull, round 5 on 22 Aug. The events are aimed at families, and spectators can also enjoy activities and food and drink stalls.

The event attracts a wide following, with competitors travelling from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to take part, as well as from across Great Britain.

placeholder image
Lucinda Herbert

UK Truck & Tractor Pull on Freeview

The video above is taken from Episode 6 of Motor Mania. The show airs tonight (21/06/25) at 7pm on Shots! TV - Freeview 262 and Freely 565. It can also be viewed online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52937934/motor-mania-episode-six

