Meet the Lancashire man who bought his ‘dream’ TVR sports car after being told he had terminal cancer - and says owning the classic motor has ‘transformed’ his life.

When Mark Blackwell was told he had 6 months to live, he went out to buy the car he'd always dreamed of owning - a Blackpool-made TVR.

13 years later, the Lancashire car fanatic says that buying his 'dream' motor has given him a reason to keep going, despite living with chronic pain.

‘Go out in style’

In an inspirational video, Mark, from Southport, says: ‘I decided I’d go out in style, with my back wheels on fire...but it didn’t work out that way.”

Mark Blackwell, chair of TVR Car Club Lancashire, drives his Griffith outside the Cross Keys Inn, Whitechapel | Shots! TV

After a bone-marrow transplant, Mark survived but now describes living in pain every day. But, in a powerful TV interview, he explains why his beloved sports car makes such a big difference to his life. Speaking to video journalist, Lucinda Herbert, he says: “When I get behind the wheel I just feel joy. Your mind can’t feel pain and joy at the same time, so when I’m driving I don’t think about the pain.”

He adds that he now has a very active social calendar because of his involvement with TVR Car Club Lancashire. As the current chair, Mark shares his passion at meet-ups, fundraisers and road trips with fellow TVR owners across the county - including a forthcoming club meet Cross Keys Inn, Whitechapel.

Made in a shed’

Mark tells Shots! TV that he had dreamed of owning a TVR all of his life, and loves that they are essentially ‘made in a shed’. He adds: “They’re a hand-built car from Blackpool. No two are the same, because they are all made by hand.”

Watch as Mark takes his 1992 TVR Griffith for a spin, in Episode 3 of Motor Mania - a new series that celebrates motor culture in the UK. Filmed at the Cross Keys Inn, Whitechapel, Mark demonstrates the sound and some of the features that attracted him to the classic British sports cars.

Mark Blackwell, chair of TVR Car Club Lancashire, cleans his classic 1992 Griffith outside the Cross Keys Inn, Whitechapel | Shots! TV

‘Extremely noisy’

As it’s an older car without a catalytic converter, the model is ‘extremely noisy’ - which Mark says is part of the appeal. “There’s a bit of a danger element to these cars too. The only thing you’ve got is your right foot and it’s either on the throttle or on the brake.”

Watch TVR Car Club on Shots! TV

The seven minute TV segment also explores some of the history of TVR, which was founded in Blackpool in 1947 by Trevor Wilkinson. Using pictures from the Gazette archives, the show looks back at some of the key moments of the brands’ history, before the factory was demolished early in 2025.

Mark Blackwell, chair of TVR Car Club Lancashire features in Episode 3 of Motor Mania | Shots! TV

Mark's full inspirational story is shown in Episode 3 of Motor Mania, which will air on Shots! TV - Freeview 262 and Freely 565 on Friday 30th May at 7pm. Watch new episodes each week at the same time.

The programme can also be viewed online at this link https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52897929