A man has built a speedboat in his Thornton workshop, and is attempting to break a world record for the fastest speed on water.

A Lancashire man is on a mission to break a world speedboating record, with a hydroplane he is building in his garage.

Pilot killed in crash

David Aldred, 63, was involved in the rebuild of the record-breaking Bluebird K7, which was used to set seven world water speed records between 1955 and 1964 before the pilot was killed in a crash.

Still from Episode 4 of Motor Mania (Credit: YouTube/SendTheBirdUp) | SendTheBirdUp

But now the engineer is attempting his own record with a new hydroplane, named Longbow. He has even had students from the Blackpool and Fylde College, and UCLan assisting with the build.

Record speed is 317mph

David explains: “The record is 317mph. So that’s what we are focusing on at the moment. You can come and see it skimming across the water with a guy putting his life on the line to get the record for Britain’.

The current record was achieved by Australian Ken Warby in the Spirit of Australia in 1978.

