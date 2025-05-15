We take a look at how a former boxing champion from Kirkham has been helping to fight crime, after his career was cut short due to a brain injury.

Take a look inside this unique martial arts club, where a retired sportsman has been teaching youths to channel their energy into boxing.

Adam Little, a former England boxing champion, welcomes 11-16 year olds from across the Fylde into his gym for weekly sessions - which are funded through a police campaign to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Boxer gets kids off the streets

In the video above, Adam, who was a professional boxer for nine years, explains: “We’re getting the kids off the streets and helping them to control their emotions and have some discipline...and it’s a place where they can feel safe and secure and learn something new.”

Adam Little training in his boxing gym in Kirkham | lh

The project is part of Operation Centurion, Lancashire Police’s campaign to tackle anti-social behaviour in communities - including breaking down the barriers between police and young people.

‘Bored’ youths have an outlet

The unique project was started up after some issues with ‘bored’ youths in the Kirkham and Wesham area who had been ‘getting up to mischief’ shortly after the Covid pandemic. However, the sessions quickly became a big success. “It’s not just boredom, it’s groups of young people together acting a bit daft. One will lead the other into a bit of mischief. We’ve all done it. We give them another outlet where they can go and put a bit of time and effort into it.”

Youngsters spar at Adam Little Boxing Gym in Kirkham | lh

Adam’s career was cut short when a brain scan showed ‘complications’. Now he runs the Adam Little Boxing Gym in Kirkham, which is open to the public but runs the 90-minute ‘youth boxing diversionary sessions’ once a week. Funding has been provided by local partners and businesses including Book, Bean & Ice Cream, AFC Fylde, Morrisons in Kirkham and Councillor Damian Buckley.

Youths channel their emotions into boxing as part of police initiative | lh

PCSO’s are ‘breaking down’ barriers

The club has been heavily supported by local Police Community Support Officers - including PCSO Jake Giddins whom Adam describes as being ‘instrumental’ in making the program work.

Speaking to video journalist, Lucinda Herbert, he continues: “PCSO’s will go to the [kids’] houses and pick them up. Some of the kids have been a bit wary of police but thankfully the police have been breaking down that and showing them that they do actually care about the kids.”

Kirkham boxing sessions were recognised by Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett (left) at the Lancashire Constabulary's Problem Solving Awards. | Lancashire Police

The video above is a segment from PCSOs Under Review - a short documentary produced exclusively for Shots! TV - watch online at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52869477/pcsos-under-review