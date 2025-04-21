My dad was the Blackpool FC mascot. I got to take the EFL trophy to school after Wembley Final win
Behind his tangerine shirt and furry mask, Bloomfield Bear likes his identity to remain a secret - but in an exclusive programme, he has revealed what life is like as the Blackpool FC mascot.
Football family tradition
Bloomfield explains that it’s been a family tradition for 20 years - with two brothers taking turns at being behind the costume, along with their dad, who was the official mascot when they were growing up.
With the help of his ‘bear’ translator, he explains: “[The highlights] were going to Wembley and watching my team win. I got to take the trophy into school for my leavers’ ball.”
Mascot antics
A light-hearted documentary celebrates the work of football mascots for teams across England. In Mascot Mania, watch the loveable bear as he greets fans in the pub, plays video games, and has a penalty shootout with young footballers.
As the atmosphere builds in the Bloomfield Road stadium, watch the bear dance on the pitch and run laps before kick off.
But he only comes out at half time for special occasions. His minder adds: “After a few hours of running around, Bloomfield is very tired and so he usually goes into his cave for a sleep.”
Kids’ faces ‘light up’ on match days
In the exclusive TV show, the Blackpool mascot says it’s a ‘nice job to have’ - as they love seeing ‘children’s faces light up’ and getting involved in the community. “We get to some children’s birthday parties, and have previously done a 10k for charity.”
