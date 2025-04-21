Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the family who have been behind the Bloomfield Bear mask for over 20 years - as they share what life is like as a football mascot.

Behind his tangerine shirt and furry mask, Bloomfield Bear likes his identity to remain a secret - but in an exclusive programme, he has revealed what life is like as the Blackpool FC mascot.

Football family tradition

Bloomfield explains that it’s been a family tradition for 20 years - with two brothers taking turns at being behind the costume, along with their dad, who was the official mascot when they were growing up.

Selfies with Bloomfield Bear mascot | Shots! TV

With the help of his ‘bear’ translator, he explains: “[The highlights] were going to Wembley and watching my team win. I got to take the trophy into school for my leavers’ ball.”

Mascot antics

A light-hearted documentary celebrates the work of football mascots for teams across England. In Mascot Mania, watch the loveable bear as he greets fans in the pub, plays video games, and has a penalty shootout with young footballers.

As the atmosphere builds in the Bloomfield Road stadium, watch the bear dance on the pitch and run laps before kick off.

Bloomfield Bear mascot high fives young Seasiders | Shots! TV

But he only comes out at half time for special occasions. His minder adds: “After a few hours of running around, Bloomfield is very tired and so he usually goes into his cave for a sleep.”

Kids’ faces ‘light up’ on match days

Bloomfield Bear has a kickabout with youngsters ahead of the Blackpool FC V Bolton Wanderers match. | Shots! TV

In the exclusive TV show, the Blackpool mascot says it’s a ‘nice job to have’ - as they love seeing ‘children’s faces light up’ and getting involved in the community. “We get to some children’s birthday parties, and have previously done a 10k for charity.”

