Take a look inside Blackpool’s community wrestling club - who describe themselves as ‘one big family’ doing what they love, in an action-packed video.

Meet the diverse group who are showing that wrestling is for anyone - and you’re never too old to start.

In an exclusive TV show, video journalist Lucinda Herbert chats with some of the fighters who took part in a showcase event. While they talk tough and get mean in the ring, they explain that the club is like ‘one big family’ where everyone supports each other.

The Seel Boys in action | lh

Gary Seel, 49, started attending Rascals Pro-Wrestling Academy along with his son, daughter, three brothers and two nephews. But Gary is the oldest member of the Seel family to have taken up the sport. Now he fights under the name ‘The OG’. He says: “I’ve had people saying I’m too old to do this. I’m doing it to prove that you’re never too old....you can teach an old dog new tricks.”

Rascals Pro-Wrestling Academy in Blackpool | lh

Ryan and Mark Seel grew up watching the sport on TV, and say it feels ‘like home’ when they get in the wrestling ring. Known as ‘The Seel Boys, the two brothers are also shown, in the video, fighting in a doubles match during the showdown, held above Revoe Library on Grasmere Road. “We’ve got the Seel family, and families of our own...and then we’ve got the Rascal family.”

Rascals Academy wrestlers pick each other up | lh

A devoted dad was inspired to take up wrestling after his son became interested in the sport. Declan Rawlinson, a content creator, said he wanted his little lad to watch him wrestle and last October he achieved that dream.

In Episode 5 of The Great British Hobby Hunt, Declan says: “I didn’t tell my kids I was going to be in a show, they thought I was helping. So I had to hide backstage. The minute they saw me walk out, their faces lit up...it was an amazing moment as a father.”

Declan wrestles under the name ‘Deacon Cross’ and shares wrestling-themed content on his TikTok page. He adds: “They love it, they want to come to every show now.”

