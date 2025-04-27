Blackpool circus performer has 16 unicycles and plays saxophone while she rides
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rachel Ward has been unicycling since she was 10 and says it makes her feel ‘free’ as well as giving her an adrenaline rush.
The South Shore woman took up the quirky hobby when she joined Blackpool Circus School as a youngster - and has never looked back.
Now she has a collection of 16 unicycles, and says they all have a different use ranging from performing on stage to ‘mountain’ unicycling.
Rachel, who is also known as ‘That Unicycle Girl’ on TikTok, says: “It just feels so freeing, and it’s something a bit different.”
But as well as riding, she performs other tricks - including juggling, skipping and playing the saxophone.
In episode 37 of Unconventional Brits, Rachel can also be seen practising an ‘edgier’ act of juggling with machetes.
She adds: “I’m a massive adrenaline junkie. I love danger and I love that rush.”
Rachel explains, in the show, that it took her a lot of practise and ‘a lot of falling over’ to perfect her skills.
But, as well as juggling weapons, she adds that playing a ‘stilt-walking Christmas tree’ is the highlight of her year.
“I’ve been doing the Garstang Victorian Christmas festival for years and I’ve seen the children grow up. It’s so nice when they recognise me.”
Unconventional Brits
Watch Rachel’s act on Unconventional Brits https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52861655/unconventional-brits-episode-37
You can also tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content . Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.