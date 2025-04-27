Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet the Blackpool unicycle enthusiast who has a very unique talent - for playing a musical instrument while riding on one wheel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Ward has been unicycling since she was 10 and says it makes her feel ‘free’ as well as giving her an adrenaline rush.

The South Shore woman took up the quirky hobby when she joined Blackpool Circus School as a youngster - and has never looked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Ward aka That Unicycle Girl | Lucinda Herbert

Now she has a collection of 16 unicycles, and says they all have a different use ranging from performing on stage to ‘mountain’ unicycling.

Rachel, who is also known as ‘That Unicycle Girl’ on TikTok, says: “It just feels so freeing, and it’s something a bit different.”

But as well as riding, she performs other tricks - including juggling, skipping and playing the saxophone.

Rachel Ward aka That Unicycle Girl | Lucinda Herbert

In episode 37 of Unconventional Brits, Rachel can also be seen practising an ‘edgier’ act of juggling with machetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She adds: “I’m a massive adrenaline junkie. I love danger and I love that rush.”

Rachel explains, in the show, that it took her a lot of practise and ‘a lot of falling over’ to perfect her skills.

Rachel Ward aka That Unicycle Girl | Lucinda Herbert

But, as well as juggling weapons, she adds that playing a ‘stilt-walking Christmas tree’ is the highlight of her year.

“I’ve been doing the Garstang Victorian Christmas festival for years and I’ve seen the children grow up. It’s so nice when they recognise me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unconventional Brits

Watch Rachel’s act on Unconventional Brits https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52861655/unconventional-brits-episode-37

You can also tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content . Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here .