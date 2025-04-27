Patriotic Blackpool landlord rides into pub on horseback in St Georges Day celebration

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 27th Apr 2025, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the moment a patriotic landlord rides into his Bloomfield Road pub on horseback, as part of a St Georges Day celebration.

Dramatic video shows the moment when a landlord rode a horse into his pub, to mark St Georges Day.

Army veteran, Chris Bracegirdle, has carried out the stunt in previous years but it’s a first for his current establishment, Bloomfield Brewhouse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kai Bracegirlde with horse Clyde on St Georges DayKai Bracegirlde with horse Clyde on St Georges Day
Kai Bracegirlde with horse Clyde on St Georges Day | Lucinda Herbert

Watch as Mr Bracegirdle rides horse Clyde around the streets before entering the bar - where he is handed a silver tankard to drink from, as part of the tradition to celebrate the patron saint of England.

In the video, Chris, who served in the armed forces for 24 years, explains: “We’ve gone all out with the flags and bunting to try and encourage people to come out and celebrate St Georges Day. In my opinion, we don’t celebrate it enough.”

Kids loved petting the horse at Bloomfield BrewhouseKids loved petting the horse at Bloomfield Brewhouse
Kids loved petting the horse at Bloomfield Brewhouse | Lucinda Herbert

The tradition started for Chris when he took over his first pub, The Links in St Annes. “Someone had put all the flags on a couple of years before me, and I thought it was a good tradition so I carried it on.”

The family-friendly celebration took place on Wed 23rd April at the pub, on Ansdell Road, and also included a bouncy castle for the kids and evening entertainment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chris Bracegirdle dressed as St GeorgeChris Bracegirdle dressed as St George
Chris Bracegirdle dressed as St George | Lucinda Herbert

And the horse, who usually works on Blackpool Promenade, was a clear hit with the children, who can be seen petting Clyde in the video above.

Chris’ son, Kai helps out in the pub. He adds: “It brings a lot of the community together. They see [the horse] riding down and then they come in and everyone is together. It’s a fun day.”

Watch the video above.

Related topics:VideoBlackpoolPubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice