Seven people wanted by Lancashire Police following violent disorder in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 15:25 GMT
Seven people are wanted by police following the riots in Blackpool on Saturday.

Police say they have been investigating since the disorder and a dedicated team of detectives are “making every effort to identify all of those involved”.

Officers on Thursday released CCTV images of seven people they wanted to identify in connection with the riots.

Officers want to speak to these people in connection with the riots in Blackpool on SaturdayOfficers want to speak to these people in connection with the riots in Blackpool on Saturday
Officers want to speak to these people in connection with the riots in Blackpool on Saturday | Lancashire Police

It comes after 20 people were arrested following the disorder.

Four of those were later charged and appeared at court.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Further arrests and charges are expected, and we’ll update you on those when we can.”

If you recognise any of the people in the images, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0391 of August 3.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

