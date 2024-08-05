Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s council leader has condemned ‘violent scenes’ which broke out at an anti-immigration protest in the resort at the weekend.

The violence around Talbot Square was triggered by the stabbing of three young girls in Southport last week.

The far right has seized on and spread a wave of disinformation, including false claims the attacker was an immigrant, to mobilise anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant protests across the UK.

Council leader Lynn Williams said the violence in Blackpool was “devastating” and “not a reflection of Blackpool and who we are”.

Assistant Chief Constable Phil Davies, of Lancashire Police, also condemned the “mindless thuggery” which his officers dealt with during the demonstrations in town on Saturday.

The police chief said he believes many of those causing problems were from outside Lancashire and had visited Blackpool in support of anti-immigration protests.

He said Lancashire Police made a “significant number of arrests” following trouble in Blackpool, as well as some minor disruption in parts of Preston and Blackburn.

A total of 22 people were arrested across Lancashire, with 20 of those arrested in Blackpool. One person was arrested in Blackburn and another in Preston.

The force said it had made "more than 20" arrests across the county in connection with the protests, with people being held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, police assault, possession of a bladed article, obstructing police, conspiracy to commit violent disorder and failing to adhere to a dispersal order.

In Blackpool, Mr. Basrai’s World Cuisines in Cookson Street appeared to have been targeted when its windows were smashed - just days after the restaurant had them replaced due to a previous attack.

Some demonstrators were seen making racist gestures and heard shouting racist abuse as they were held back by police horses and dogs.

A dispersal order was issued giving police extra powers to move people on, with protesters making their way to St John’s Square where punks attending the Rebellion festival were gathered.

Protesters initially gathered near Blackpool cenotaph but proceeded through the town’s streets, forcing police to cordon off much of the town centre by early evening.

The protest coincided with the resort's annual Rebellion punk festival and some of those attending staged a counter-protest.

Fights broke out between anti-fascist punks and far right agitators, while police officers were forced to dodge glass bottles thrown into the air around them.

In one clash, a man was knocked unconscious when he fell backwards and hit his head on the ground, while another man appeared to drive his motorbike at the crowd.

In another video shared to Facebook, a teenage girl was filmed hurling a glass bottle towards a line of police, smashing into pieces on the ground near their feet.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The violent scenes we saw on Saturday were devastating, and are not a reflection of Blackpool and who we are.

“They do not represent our town, our people, our values of respect, friendliness, hospitality and inclusivity.

“Instead they undermine those values. While everyone has a right to express their views, that must be done peacefully, constructively and responsibly.

“The intent of the behaviour today seeks to erode the trust we have in one another. The disruption and impact on our residents, our businesses, our visitors is not acceptable.

“To the police, thank you for your service and commitment today, also to our council officers and staff.

“We are a welcoming inclusive town, our differences make us stronger and I know that we will move on from this with a renewed determination to respect one another and be kind.

“Any form of intolerance, violence and discrimination is not welcome in Blackpool.”

Protesters initially gathered near Blackpool cenotaph but proceeded through the town’s streets, forcing police to cordon off much of the town centre by early evening. Credit: PA | PA

In a statement issued last night (August 4), Deputy Chief Constable Sam Mackenzie, of Lancashire Police said: "Whilst a number of people have been arrested our enquiries into the criminality on Saturday continues. We have a dedicated team reviewing CCTV and I expect there to be further arrests.

"To anyone else who was committing these offences, let this be a message to you: we will identify you, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.

“The scenes in Blackpool yesterday by those intent on causing disorder will not be tolerated.

“People should be allowed to enjoy their town and city centres without the threat of violence or disruption.

“Those arrested come from Lancashire so for some reason it is local people who seem intent on causing harm to their own communities.”