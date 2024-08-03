Lancashire Police have extended their dispersal orders in Blackpool and Blackburn town centres to prevent a break out of anti social behaviour.

Officers have this evening announced they have extended their dispersal orders to 6am in both Lancashire towns.

No update has been given for Preston City Centre yet.

Officers in Blackpool said the decision to extend the order came after they heard of a second planned protest.

Punks squared up against protesters chanting about Tommy Robinson and to “stop the boats” in Blackpool town centre.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the town hall in Talbot Square to voice their dissent – but proceedings threatened to spill over into violence amid a counter-protest from revellers in the Lancashire seaside resort for the annual punk Rebellion weekend.

A Lancashire Police spokesman for Blackpool said: “We can confirm we have now extended our dispersal order in Blackpool.

“Earlier today (Saturday, August 3) we became aware of a planned protest close to Talbot Square.

“To keep the public safe, a Section 34 dispersal order was put in place to prevent disorder and allow other members of the community to enjoy the resort without any issue.

“The order came into effect at 8am today and has now been extended to 6am tomorrow (Sunday, August 4). The area covered by the order incorporates the promenade to the junction on Dickson Road, Devonshire Road, Whitegate Drive and Waterloo Road.”

In Blackburn, officers said they made the call after it became clear a small group were planning on disorder this evening.

A Lancashire Police spokesman for Blackburn said: “We can confirm we have this evening extended our dispersal order in Blackburn.

“Earlier today (Saturday, August 3) we became aware of possible protest activity in the town. We know that the majority of those planned to attend intending on expressing their opposing views in in a lawful manner.

“However, we received information which indicated some individuals planned on disorder.To keep the public safe a Section 34 dispersal order was issued.

“The order came into effect at 8.40am and has been extended to 6am tomorrow (Sunday, August 4).The area covered by the order incorporates parts of Blackburn town centre.”