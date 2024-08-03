Lancashire saw three separate protests in Preston, Blackurn and Blackpool.

There was a huge presence of Lancashire Police in an attempt to stop any riots like those seen in Southport, Hartlepool and Sunderland in recent days.

As you can see in the fantastic photographs captured by The Gazette’s very own reporter Richard Hunt there were hundreds of people taking the opportunity to protest.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said prior to the protest this afternoon: “We know that many of you will be aware of a planned protest which is due to take place in Blackpool this afternoon.

“We know that the majority of those who plan to attend intend to express their views in in a lawful manner.

“However, we have received information which indicates that some individuals are intent on causing disorder.

“We are doing everything in our power to stop that from happening and keep you, the public, safe. With that in mind, a Section 34 dispersal order has been put in place to prevent disorder and allow other members of the community to enjoy the resort without any issue.

“The order came into effect at 8am today and runs for 10pm tonight. We have the ability to extend the order if there is a necessity to do so.The area covered by the order is shown in the map and incorporates the promenade to the junction on Dickson Road, Devonshire Road, Whitegate Drive and Waterloo Road.”

