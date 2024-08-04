Rioters who took to the streets of Lancashire this weekend have been told in no uncertain terms ‘we will identify you, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Blackpool saw periods of disorder, whilst Preston and Blackburn were subject to a small disruption.

Of those 22 detained, 18 have been released on police bail, one has been released under investigation, and three remain in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers say investigations are ongoing to identify further offenders as ‘causing disorder will not be tolerated’ in the county.

22 people were arrested across the county: 20 of those people were arrested in Blackpool, one person was arrested in Blackburn and one person was arrested in Preston.

Protesters descend on Blackpool Prom and close to Blackpool Town Hall after Southport murders | nw

Deputy Chief Constable Sam Mackenzie, of Lancashire Constabulary said: “Whilst a number of people have been arrested our enquiries into the criminality on Saturday continues. We have a dedicated team reviewing CCTV and I expect there to be further arrests.

“To anyone else who was committing these offences, let this be a message to you: we will identify you, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scenes in Blackpool yesterday by those intent on causing disorder will not be tolerated. People should be allowed to enjoy their town and city centres without the threat of violence or disruption.

“Those arrested come from Lancashire so for some reason it is local people who seem intent on causing harm to their own communities. This has nothing to do with legitimate protest or the tragic events of last Monday.

“To the members of our communities affected: thank you for your patience and understanding whilst our officers responded to the disruption. We will continue to put public safety first and we are grateful for your support.”