Violent scenes not a reflection of Blackpool and who we are, says council leader
Coun Lynn William issued a statement denouncing the trouble which flared up in the resort on Saturday afternoon and evening.
It follows a protest on Saturday by demonstrators, some of whom are said to be linked to the English Defence League, an organisation described as a Right Wing group and led by controversial figure Tommy Robinson.
It was part of various protests across the country, many of which have degenerated into violent riots, following the tragic, fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport last week.
Although the heavily policed event in Blackpool started off peacefully when groups congregated near to Blackpool Cenotaph on the seafront, later in the day there were scuffles and objects thrown at the police as tension began to rise, with various outbreaks of disorder.
Some individuals also faced off with punk fans in town for the Rebellion Festival at the Winter Gardens.
20 people were arrested in the resort and released on police bail.
Coun Lynn Williams, said: "The violent scenes we saw were devastating, and are not a reflection of Blackpool and who we are.
“They do not represent our town, our people, our values of respect, friendliness, hospitality and inclusivity. Instead they undermine those values.
"While everyone has a right to express their views, that must be done, peacefully, constructively and responsibly, the intent of the behaviour today seeks to erode the trust we have in one another.
"The disruption and impact on our residents, our businesses, our visitors is not acceptable.
"To the police, thank you for your service and commitment today, also to our council officers and staff. We are a welcoming inclusive town, our differences make us stronger and I know that we will move on from this with a renewed determination to respect one another and be kind.
"Any form of intolerance, violence and discrimination is not welcome in Blackpool."
Meanwhile, a Blackpool Police spokesman said: “Over the past week you may have seen some distressing scenes in our local community and on social media.
“These are difficult times to police and small tokens of appreciation like this go a long way. Your positive gestures and messages do not go unnoticed.
“Blackpool Police would like to thank you for your ongoing support.
“We continue to offer our thoughts to the Southport community and our colleagues in other force areas.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.