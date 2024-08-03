20 people have been arrested at three protests across Lancashire today.

A huge police operation got underway today in Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn after protesters gathered after the horrific murder of three innocent children in Southport.

Today’s protests follow outbreaks of violence across the country - with riots seen in Sunderland, Hartlepool and Southport.

After a large scale operation to prevent riots breaking out in Lancashire, police have revealed they have made 20 arrests.

The dispersal orders issued to prevent rioting on the streets have been extended to 6am in Blackpool and Blackburn.

Protesters descend on Blackpool Prom and close to Blackpool Town Hall after Southport murders | nw

Offences included possession of an offensive weapon, police assault, possession of a bladed article, obstructing police, conspiracy to commit violent disorder and failing to adhere to a dispersal order.

Lancashire Police’s policing response was focused in Blackpool close to Talbot Square, with some minor disruption reported in Blackburn and Preston.

At this time, officer said it is believed no officers were injured during today’s operation.

ACC Phil Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have today made a significant number of arrests following tension in Blackpool and some minor disruption in parts of Preston and Blackburn.

“In Blackpool, we have witnessed some mindless thuggery from individuals, who we believe to be from outside of the county, intent on causing issues in our communities.

“We have also seen some small pockets of tension elsewhere in the county, but, thanks to a robust partnership response to our policing plan, this was swiftly dealt with.

“I would like to thank the good people of our communities for their support during today's operation.

“Lancashire Police will continue to respond robustly to anyone planning disorder.”