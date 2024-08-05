Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people have been charged after violent protests broke out across Lancashire over the weekend.

Riots broke out following three protests in Preston, Blackburn and Blackpool over the weekend.

Officers arrested 22 people, with 20 of those people arrested in Blackpool, one arrested in Blackburn and one arrested in Preston.

Mounted officers in attendance as protesters descend on Blackpool Promenade after the Southport murders | National World

Of those detained, 18 were bailed and four were charged:

Tyla Chalmers-Millington, 18, of Langdale Road, Blackpool, was charged with Section 4 racially aggravated public order. He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday

Ben Smith, 32, of Dickson Road, Blackpool was charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Roger Haywood, 41, of Yew Tree Road, Blackpool, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker. He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Deputy Chief Constable Sam Mackenzie, of Lancashire Police, said: “Four people have been charged, and a number of people have been arrested, however this is only the beginning of our enquiries. We have a dedicated team reviewing CCTV, and I expect there to be further arrests.

“These charges reflect just how seriously we are taking these offences. We will not tolerate this behaviour in our county, and we will identify you, find you and bring you to justice if you are committing these crimes.

“The scenes in Blackpool we saw on Saturday, by those intent on causing disorder, has nothing to do with legitimate protest or the tragic events of last Monday.

“The support we have had from local communities for our police officers has been greatly appreciated.

“We will always put the safety of the public first and are incredibly grateful for your support. Be assured we will continue to police in such a way that puts the needs of our communities at the heart of everything that we do.”

Protesters gathered on the Flag Market in Preston after the Southport murders | Neil Cross

The far-right has drawn widespread condemnation as the organising force behind scenes of disorder in multiple towns and cities in the wake of the killings of three young girls in Southport on Monday.

False claims had spread online that the suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

Sir Keir held crisis talks with ministers on Saturday over the unrest, with Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood telling colleagues “the whole justice system is ready to deliver convictions as quickly as possible”.

Faith leaders across Merseyside have called on communities to “remain calm and peaceful” in the aftermath of the Southport killings, saying some people “have sought to use the tragedy to create division and hate”.

The joint statement signed by several faith leaders said: “Division can destroy the very relationships and environment that we depend upon every day of our lives and there is no place for hate in our communities.

“It can – and has – left communities in fear and has put people in danger.”