Sean Gleaves
Digital Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:35 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 15:38 BST

A man is wanted by police following a serious assault which occurred during the disorder in Blackpool.

A 50-year-old man sustained two fractures to the skull and a bleed on the brain during the riots on Saturday.

The assault occurred on St John’s Square between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Officers want to trace this man after a serious assault which happened during the disorder in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

The victim remained in hospital for treatment on Wednesday.

Officers on Wednesday released CCTV images of a man they wanted to identify.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “[We] would appeal to anyone who knows who he is to get in touch.”

20 people were arrested following the disorder and four were later charged.

Police said further arrests and charges were expected following the unrest.

Anyone with information about the man in the images should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1139 of August 3.

