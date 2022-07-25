On Thursday (July 21), police confirmed a man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remained in custody for questioning.

Was anyone else injured in the fire?

Rebecca’s partner, aged in his 50s, was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital where police said he remained in a “serious but stable condition”/

Mum-of four Rebecca Downes died after the devastating fire engulfed her family home in Hill Street

Three of Rebecca’s children – aged 26, 13 and 16 – were also taken to hospital with “less serious injuries”.

Has the cause of the fire been identified?

A joint investigation between Lancashire Police and the fire service has been ongoing to try to establish the cause of the fire.

Investigators now believe the most likely cause was a battery on an e-scooter.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 6)

What have Lancashire Police said?

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “My thoughts first and foremost remain with the loved ones of the woman who very sadly lost her life in this fire.

“While we have made an arrest our enquiries are still at a really early stage and may take some considerable time.

“We continue to work closely with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and I would appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch.”

What have Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said?

Area Manager Mark Hutton, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s Head of Prevention and Protection, said fires involving lithium-ion batteries in e-scooters and bikes were becoming more common.

“As with all rechargeable electrical goods, there are some simple steps that can be taken to help reduce the risk of fire,” he added.

“E-bikes and e-scooters should only be purchased from reputable retailers and should always be used in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions.

“Always charge batteries whilst you are awake using the charger supplied with the product and do so in a place that is well away from your escape routes.

“As ever, it is vitally important to have working smoke alarms, ideally one per floor.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0059 of July 6, 2022.