A fire broke out at a three-storey terraced home in Hill Street, South Shore, at around 12.50am on Wednesday (July 6).

Six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes, Fulwood and South Shore attended as well as Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service.

A woman in her 40s was treated at the scene before being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The scene of the fire in Hill Street, South Shore

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A number of people managed to escape the property before emergency services arrived.

A man in his 50s was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital where police said he remained in a “serious but stable condition”.

Lancashire Police said an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway

Three other people – aged 26, 13 and 16 – were also taken to hospital but their condition was not described as life threatening.

Another child, aged 15, was uninjured.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway but it was “not being treated as suspicious” at this time.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0059 of July 6, 2022.