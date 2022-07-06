Six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes, Fulwood and South Shore attended to extinguish the blaze.
These were the scenes on Wednesday morning as the road remained cordoned off to the public as an investigation was launched:
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels to bring the blaze under control.
Five casualties were treated by ambulance crews, with several neighbouring properties evacuated as firefighters battled the flames.
Fire crews remained at the scene at around 10am to dampen down any hotspots.
A joint investigation into the cause of the fire was launched alongside Lancashire Police.
