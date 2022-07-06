These were the scenes after Lancashire Police launched an investigation into a house fire in Blackpool’s Hill Street

Five people were injured following a house fire in South Shore, prompting a police investigation.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:23 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:42 pm

A fire broke out at a three-storey terraced home in Hill Street, South Shore, at around 12.50am on Wednesday (July 6).

Six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes, Fulwood and South Shore attended to extinguish the blaze.

These were the scenes on Wednesday morning as the road remained cordoned off to the public as an investigation was launched:

1. Hill Street fire

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels to bring the blaze under control.

2. Hill Street fire

Five casualties were treated by ambulance crews, with several neighbouring properties evacuated as firefighters battled the flames.

3. Hill Street fire

Fire crews remained at the scene at around 10am to dampen down any hotspots.

4. Hill Street fire

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire was launched alongside Lancashire Police.

