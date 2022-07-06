The fire broke out at a three-storey terraced home in Hill Street in South Shore at around 12.50am and six fire engines were called to the scene.

It has been confirmed that a total of five casualties were treated by ambulance crews and were taken to hospital. We are waiting for an update on their condition.

Neighbours say they were woken by ‘screams and loud banging’ before they were evacuated from their homes as fire crews battled the blaze.

Next door neighbour, Kim, told the Gazette: “We got woken up by screaming and loud banging. We opened the window and there was loads of smoke coming in, it was everywhere.

"We came downstairs and the flames were blowing out of the building. We saw a lady on the ground and we believe she jumped out the window to get out.

“After that the police came and we all got moved out. We were stood there from 12.15am to 3.30am. We have no idea when we’re going to be allowed back in. We’re just waiting around now.

"We’ve got nowhere to go because the Council won’t put the dog up anywhere. So, were kind of homeless at the moment.”

The fire service has not said what caused the fire or whether it is believed to be suspicious but a joint investigation is taking place with Lancashire Police.

As of 10am, most of the fire crews have left the scene with two engines remaining to check the area for hotspots.

A police cordon is in place at either end of Hill Street and the road remains closed between Rawcliffe Street and Dean Street.

Statement from fire service

The scene of the fire in Hill Street, South Shore

A fire service spokesperson said: “At 12.50am, six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes, Fulwood and South Shore along with the drone team and the aerial ladder platform from Preston attended an incident on Hill Street, Blackpool.

"The incident involved a fire at a domestic property. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels to bring the fire under control.

“The incident has since been reduced to four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform. Firefighters are damping down and extinguishing any further hotspots.

"Five casualties were treated by North West Ambulance Service.

"Several neighbouring properties have been evacuated.

"We are working with Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service and the local authority in a multi-agency response to this incident.”

In an update at 10am, it added: "This incident has now been reduced to two fire engines with firefighters continuing to check the area for hotspots.

"A joint investigation into the cause of the fire will take place with Lancashire Police.

"Crews will remain in attendance for several hours. Please avoid the area. Hill Street is currently closed.”

Gas engineers from Cadent also attended to switch off the gas supply to the building and neighbouring homes.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details on the casualties and road closures.