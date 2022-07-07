Mum-of four Rebecca Downes died in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 6) after a devastating fire engulfed the family home in Hill Street, South Shore at around 12.50am.

The 44-year-old escaped from the top floor of the burning building with her family and was taken to hospital but Rebecca sadly died from her injuries.

Her partner, aged in his 50s and three of her children – aged 13, 16 and 26 – were also taken to hospital.

One of her daughters suffered extensive burns to her body and remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable, whilst Rebecca’s partner remains in a serious condition at the Wythenshawe Hospital Burns Centre in Manchester.

A GoFundMe to help raise money for her children has been set up by her family who say they are in “complete total shock”.

Rebecca’s cousin Siobhan McDonagh said: “Our family tragically lost our Becky who was only 44-years-old, early hours this morning on the 6th July 2022.

"Her children have not only lost their mum but their home, belongings and all the lovely memories they gathered in their home.

"Let's raise enough money to support and secure her children at this tragic time.

“Becky was known for her generosity and she cooked for the homeless on occasions and opened her door for everyone.

"Becky didn't have much herself but this was never an issue when she was helping others.

“The most important gift in life for her was always to show love, care and kindness to all......Let's now return the favour to her four children at this difficult time.

“Thank you all for your support at this difficult time xXx.”

In an update today, the family added: “As a family we are now coming to terms with everything that has happened and willing to further update everyone.

"As everyone is aware our beloved Becky lost her life in a house fire in Blackpool. Whilst there were no other fatalities her daughter is in hospital suffering burns to her entire body, Becky’s partner is also in hospital in critical but stable condition.

"The family as a whole are still in complete total shock and her three other children are suffering massively after having to watch the whole tragedy unfold.

"We will forever love and miss our Bec but as a family we need to support her children and partner in this difficult time.

"Not only have they lost their mother but also their home and also their lives as they knew it.

"Any help for our family would be greatly appreciated. As a wider family we are rallying round and doing all that we can do at this present time.

"Thank you all for your support, condolences and donations. Love the Downes family.”

A joint investigation between the police and fire service is underway to establish the cause of the fire but it not being treated as suspicious.