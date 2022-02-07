Man dies and another is critically ill after taking drugs in Blackpool

Ambulance crews were called to a home in Kincraig Place, off Ashfield Road, at 1.43am where a man in his 60s was found dead inside the property.

Police were called and detectives believe the man had taken drugs at an earlier gathering with a number of others.

One of those, a man in his 50s, is critically ill in hospital.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 1.43am to a home in Kincraig Place, off Ashfield Road, where a man in his 60s was found dead.

A 64-year-old from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs and is currently in custody.

Police have issued a warning to drug users in Blackpool and an investigation is under way.

Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall, of Blackpool CID, said: “One person has died and another is seriously ill in hospital and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this time.

"An investigation is ongoing to try and establish exactly what the men had taken which caused them to become unwell and whether there is more of the drug in general circulation.

"We would obviously prefer that people did not take any illegal substances but realistically we are advising drug users that while our enquiries continue to establish what these men have taken to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell following taking drugs."

Lancashire Constabulary said it takes a proactive response into tackling the issue of drugs in the county.

If you have information about any illegal drug-related activity, you can contact the force on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.